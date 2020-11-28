Pamela "Pam" J. Rimmer, 77, of Toledo, Ohio, died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born October 8, 1943, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Richard and Ina May (Coates) Payne Sr. Pam was a Food Service Coordinator for Lima State Correction Facility and prior, she worked as director of Food Service for W.O.R.T.H. Center in Lima, Ohio and was former owner of Pammi's Family Restaurant in Lima, Ohio. Pam was a member of the Flanders Road Church of Christ. She enjoyed floral design, visiting the sick, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children, Heidi Hale, C.J. Rimmer, Tori Ellis and Roman (Shelly) Rimmer; brother, Richard (Kay) Payne, sister, Holly Adams; grandchildren, Hailey, Logan, Ally, Mason, and Jaben; great granddaughter, Hannah.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Richard Cameron Rimmer.
Visitation with COVID-19 Guidelines will be from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where services will follow and live webcasted at 4:00 p.m. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.