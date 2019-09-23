|
|
Pamela Jean Hyatt, age 68 of Carleton, MI passed away Friday September 20, 2019 at ProMedica Regional Hospital Monroe.
Friends and family are invited to visit Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday September 24, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Engle officiating. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place after services have been conducted.
Born June 22, 1951 in Trenton, MI, Pamela was the daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia (Anderson) Fryman. On August 20, 1994, Pamela married Jack Hyatt in Monroe. For many years, she worked at Country Fresh Dairy in Livonia, MI where she retired in 2011.
Pamela enjoyed watching soap operas and playing slot machine games on her Ipad. In her earlier years, Pamela and her husband traveled to Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and all over Michigan. Above all, Pamela loved her family and creating memories with her grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her husband, Jack Hyatt of Carleton, MI; a daughter: Michelle (Harold) Hatfield of LaSalle, MI; three brothers: Russell (Rose) Fryman of Carleton, MI, Michael Fryman of Coldwater, MI, and Tracy Fryman of Gibraltar, MI. She will also be missed by three grandchildren: Cody (Abby) Hatfield, Ciara Hatfield, and Cole Hatfield; as well as a great-grandson: Alfie Staras.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Ricky Fryman.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in her honor have been asked to consider the Humane Society of Monroe.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 23, 2019