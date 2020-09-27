Pamela Palumbo (Brown), age 64, formerly from Monroe, Michigan, passed away Sept. 11 after battling cancer for eight years.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughters, Jenny, Dana; sister Paula; brother Allen and wife Sharon; stepchildren, Heather, Mark, Jeff, Amanda and Robbie; son/daughter-in-law, Les, Binyam, Kate, Alisha; Grandchildren Seth, Ashton, Heather, Andrew, Nate, Ella, Ezra, Noah, and Peyton.

She will be missed by us all.

Inurnment will be held Sat. Oct. 10 at St. Joseph's Cemetary in Monroe, Michigan, at 12 p.m. for those who would like to join us in remembrance.

