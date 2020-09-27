1/1
Pamela (Brown) Palumbo
Pamela Palumbo (Brown), age 64, formerly from Monroe, Michigan, passed away Sept. 11 after battling cancer for eight years.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughters, Jenny, Dana; sister Paula; brother Allen and wife Sharon; stepchildren, Heather, Mark, Jeff, Amanda and Robbie; son/daughter-in-law, Les, Binyam, Kate, Alisha; Grandchildren Seth, Ashton, Heather, Andrew, Nate, Ella, Ezra, Noah, and Peyton.
She will be missed by us all.
Inurnment will be held Sat. Oct. 10 at St. Joseph's Cemetary in Monroe, Michigan, at 12 p.m. for those who would like to join us in remembrance.

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Inurnment
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Cemetary
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Brown) Palumbo Families for the loss of your loved one, Pamela, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
September 20, 2020
My sincerest condolences to your family for the loss of your loved one, Please except my deepest sympathies.
Simone Taylor
