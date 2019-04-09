Services The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park 10915 Allen Rd Allen Park , MI 48101 (313) 386-6600 Pat J. Basile

Obituary Condolences Flowers Pat J. Basile, age 89 of Monroe, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Oasis of Monroe.

Born December 28, 1929, in Monroe, Pat was the son of Christ and Mary (Lombardi) Basile. He faithfully served our country with the United States Marine Corps, participating in action against enemy forces in South and Central Korea. He received the United National Medal with three Battle Stars, the Korean Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, Presidential Unit Citation Medal and the Sigman Rhee Commendation Medal.

Pat married Anna Siterlet in 1975. Sadly she preceded him in death April 13, 2017. He worked for the United States Post Office, Dundee Cement, and also worked as a carpenter.

Pat was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1138 and served on the Ritual Team for many years. He was a founding member of the Korean War Memorial; member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening and listening to Italian Music.

Pat leaves to cherish his memory two sisters: Pamela Ciacelli of Monroe and Antoinette Basil of Taylor; nieces and nephews: Paul Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee, Deanne Ciacelli of Monroe, Kerryann (Robert) Ciacelli-Wentz of Monroe, Chris Miller of Boston, Massachusetts, Deborah DeOreo-Miller of Lewisville, Kentucky and Ricky Miller of Monroe; as well and many great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister Magdelina Miller.

A celebration of Pat's life has been planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. He will lie in state Wednesday from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 10am from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe, with military honors by VFW Post 1138.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Pat may be made to the VFW Post 1138.

