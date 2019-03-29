|
My most darling and beloved wife was born in Monroe April 7, 1946, to James and Geraldine (Leohner) Timiney. Being one of four children, Pat grew up at Woodland Beach where she attended Jefferson Schools and graduated in 1964.
Pat was the love of my life since we first made eye contact at an Airport High School dance during February 1964. That first image has never left my mind. At that time I knew that it was something very special. From that point on our relationship grew stronger and stronger until our marriage on April 30, 1966, at Saint Michael Church in Monroe.
The wild flowers I would bring her from the farm in the Spring time touched her heart dearly.
Pat was very fun loving which made everyone happy to be around her. She was a person who looked at the happy side of any situation. Pat was one of those rare individuals which everyone loved. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her devotion to me and our kids was enormous, she was always there for us no matter what.
Pat worked several different positions while caring for our family. In addition to raising three great kids she successfully owned and operated Craft and Concrete Village located on Bluebush Road. Also having a very good business understanding she helped to amass and manage a substantial amount of real estate.
During the time we lived in a small mobile home, Pat helped design and build our dream home where she loved entertaining friends and family. The holidays were a very happy and special time for Pat, loved cooking, decorating and wrapping lots and lots of presents.
Being a civic minded person she was a major donor for the James Monroe Statue and the Flags O'er Veterans projects.
Pat truly enjoyed traveling and cruising the world; China, Europe, Tahiti, Hawaii, Caribbean, Mediterranean and of course, the USA, sometimes taking the whole family and friends along.
As being a member of Detroit Beach Boat Club, boating was a real pleasure especially with some great friends at the club.
Cruising her Mustang GT convertible was a huge enjoyment, taking part in the Dream Cruises and especially blowing the doors off other cars drag racing.
Pat had a green thumb when it came to caring for outstanding flower beds, beautiful roses and foliage.
Pat created a substantial library of genealogy of the Vajcner and Timiney families which will be passed unto future generations.
My dearly loved wife entered the Gates of Haven on March 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Pat fought a very courageous battle against cancer for three long years. Her loss will leave a hole much greater than Meteor Crater.
Pat was proceeded in passing by her parents. She is survived by her husband Gary Vajcner, son Gary Jeffery Vajcner and wife Jennifer of Scottsdale, AZ, daughter Lora Oddo and husband Salvatore of St. Claire Shores, daughter Amy Wolstencroft and husband Russell of Monroe, granddaughter Vanessa Billock and wife Anissa Fortner of Ann Arbor, granddaughter Emma Wolstencroft of Monroe, brother Lee Timiney and wife Jean of Taylor, AZ, sister Karen Wilhlem and husband John of Monroe, brother Tim Timiney and wife Rae of Monroe and countless nieces and nephews.
Pat's strength and kindness made her the nicest, most selfless individual that anyone could hope to know.
I will love you forever!
Patricia Ann Vajcner, age 72, of Monroe, died Wednesday, March 27th at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 6 p.m. Pat will lie in state at 9 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church where Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Philip Ching at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Pat's family cannot thank enough the kindness and caring of Dr. Jason Heth and his staff at the U of M which helped Pat through a painful ordeal.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Health Research, Education and Patient Experience Gift Fund.
Online condolences to the family may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2019