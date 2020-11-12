Patricia Aileen Brunt (Karns), 69 years, of Monroe, MI, died Thursday November 5, 2020, in her home. Private services and burial will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born December 10, 1950, in Monroe, MI, Patricia was the daughter of Arthur and Mary (McGrew) Karns. She was a Ida High School graduate. She was a member of Aludt Former Care in Monroe, MI and loved cats.
Survivors include her siblings: James, Thomas Karns, Bonnie (William) Biers and Karen Karns.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robbie Brunt; siblings, Gail, Mark Karns; and a nephew, Brett Biers.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Monroe Education Center.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.