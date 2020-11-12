1/1
Patricia Aileen (Karns) Brunt
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Aileen Brunt (Karns), 69 years, of Monroe, MI, died Thursday November 5, 2020, in her home. Private services and burial will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born December 10, 1950, in Monroe, MI, Patricia was the daughter of Arthur and Mary (McGrew) Karns. She was a Ida High School graduate. She was a member of Aludt Former Care in Monroe, MI and loved cats.
Survivors include her siblings: James, Thomas Karns, Bonnie (William) Biers and Karen Karns.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robbie Brunt; siblings, Gail, Mark Karns; and a nephew, Brett Biers.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Monroe Education Center.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Capaul Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved