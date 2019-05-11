|
Patricia Amolsch, 79 years, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Michigan Medicine University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor Michigan.
Born September 9, 1939 in Monroe, Michigan, Patricia was the daughter of Peter and Florence Lazette. Patricia was one of nine children. She got married to the love of her life Herman on June 4, 1960 at St. Johns Catholic Church in Monroe. They enjoyed almost 60 long years together.
Patricia was very involved in her church at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe Michigan. She was the vice president of the Ladies Aide, involved in Monday morning bible studies, an alter guild, and a greeter at her home church.
Patricia loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and the great grand kids. She also loved to play golf and was an active member in the Dundee Ladies Golf League. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, decorating, going on casino trips and Friday night group with friends.
Patricia was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was the beloved wife of Herman Amolsch. Loving mother of Kelly (Mitchell) Brower, Kimberly Collum, and Kristen Calkins. Dearest grandmother of Adam, Sara, Ashley, Megan, Aryn, Andrew, Stefenni, Patricia, Brandon, Jeffrey, and Austin. Dearest great grandmother of Bryce, Cameron, Reid, Charlotte, Jack, Finn, Lynley, Rachel, Dylan, Payton, and Landon. Dear sister of Doris Eighmey. Also survived by her beloved four legged companion Jake.
Sadly, Patricia was preceded in death by her siblings Clayton Lazette, Marvin Lazette, Eileen Duvall, Leola Balk, Elizabeth Brancheau, Mildred Lieto, and Robert Lazette.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 and Monday, May 13, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, 2345 South Custer Road, Monroe, Michigan 48161 from 2-7 p.m. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 630 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162. Pastor Mark Witte will officiate. A luncheon will be held at church immediately following services.
Published in Monroe News on May 11, 2019