Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225

Patricia Ann Breuer


1942 - 2020
Patricia Ann Breuer Obituary
Patricia Ann Breuer

Dec. 8, 1942-Feb. 19, 2020

Patricia Ann Breuer, age 77, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Born December 8, 1942, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Patricia was the daughter of Ivan and Helen (Rudginski) Breuer. A graduate of Soo High in Sault Ste. Marie, she then went on to continue her education at Madonna University, receiving her Master's Degree. Patricia worked as a Registered Nurse at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Allen Park for over 20 years, retiring in 1997. Patricia was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting and going to the casino.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory a brother and sister-in-law: Michael (Francie) Breuer of Monroe; as well as a nephew Daniel Breuer of Minnesota.

A celebration of Patricia's life has been planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call from 12noon until the funeral service at 2pm. Fr. Giancarlo Ghezzi from St. Mary Catholic Church will officiate. Burial to be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.

For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
