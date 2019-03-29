Home

Patricia Ann (Reardon) Essex


1926 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann (Reardon) Essex Obituary
Patricia Ann (Reardon) Essex, age 92 years, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at 6:05 pm at Friendship Village - Hospice of the Valley facility. She was born to the late Peter and Emily (Walton) Reardon on February, 4 1926, in Bay City. Patricia graduated from Church of St. Mary of the Assumption (Our Lady of Peace) Bay City, Mi, in 1943. She attended Michigan State University and then spent time in New York City attending an arts institute. She resided in Monroe, MI, for 17 years where she performed court dictation for 10 years, before moving back to Bay City and then eventually to Phoenix, AZ. Patricia is survived by her sons Scott (Brooke) of Tempe, Arizona, Christopher (Jan) of Monroe, MI, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one brother John. Patricia was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley, a sister Cecelia and one brother.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2019
