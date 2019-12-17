|
Patricia (Pat) Ann Nash passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She had been in poor health since 2015.
Pat was born on February 18, 1940, in Monroe, Michigan to Clyde and Madeline (Janssen) Payne. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1958.
During her life she was highly involved at St. Michael's Catholic School while her children were students there. She worked as a beautician and owned her own salon. Later in life she was employed by several physicians in Monroe as a medical billing specialist, eventually retiring from Dr. Kalenkiewicz's practice in 2008.
Pat was a devout Catholic and regularly attended mass at various local Catholic parishes. She was a long-time member of the Detroit Beach Boat Club. Her love of music and comedy lead to her co-writing and directing with Connie Thomas many variety shows for the Monroe Rod and Gun Club and Detroit Beach Boat Club. She was also an avid card player. She belonged to many bridge clubs and every party at her house included many hands of euchre. A true sports fanatic she had a love for basketball, tennis and football. She was a proud Michigan State fan and wasn't shy about showing it. She threw legendary Christmas parties and enjoyed spending time with her friends many of them lifelong.
Pat is survived by her sister Barbara (Payne) Korka, her son Kevin (Sarah) Nash, daughter Chandra (Greg Bajus) Nash, step-daughter Rene Nash, and grandchildren; Magdalene and Evelyn Nash and Nash and Ellis McNichol. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (Gerry) Nash; her sister Vivian (Hutting) Fiaski; her brother Arthur Hutting and her mother and father.
A celebration of Pat's life is being planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. The funeral will be Friday. She will lie in state from 10:30am until an 11am Mass of Resurrection at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Interment will be with her husband in Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 17, 2019