Patricia "Pat" Ann Swy, 83, of Temperance, MI, went to be the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Flower Hospital, Sylvania, OH.
Born March 19, 1936, in River Rouge, Michigan, she was the daughter of Hobert and Stella Ann (Flisnik) Bennett. A 1954 graduate from Bedford High School, she married Paul H. Swy on October 13, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2007.
Pat was active in several organizations over the past 50 years including the First Baptist Church of Temperance (Bridgepoint), Word of Life and the Francis Family Y.M.C.A. in Bedford. Currently she had attended Bedford Alliance Church in Temperance. Pat was also a member of the O.E.S. and the Ladies Shriners.
Surviving are her loving children, Philip (Denise) Swy of Lambertville, MI, Peter (Janice) Swy of Temperance, MI, Perry (Kimberly) Swy of Temperance, MI and Patrice Swy of Temperance, MI. Grandchildren, Jansen, Josh, Korry, Kendra, Austin, Matthew, Amanda, Zechariah, Jerry and Paul. Great grandchildren, Isaiah, Kimberly, Chloe, Matthew, Ava, Luke, Mason, Landon, and Harper.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, OH. Memorials may be made to Word of Life Fellowship, P.O. Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 22, 2020