Patricia Anne Bandoni, 59, of Dundee, passed away on September 13, 2020 at her home in Dundee, Michigan. A Memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Parish Church in Monroe, Michigan on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Patricia was born in Monroe, Michigan to Duane and Irene Torrance on June 28, 1961. She is survived by her daughter Alyssa Bandoni, and sister Cheryl Torrance. She went to Monroe High School, where she excelled in Synchronized Swimming and played the clarinet. She graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelors Degree in Psychology. She worked as a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines for 5 years, and later worked at Fedex for over 30 years.
She was married to Vincent Bandoni for 20 years, and had a daughter Alyssa. Tricia was a beautiful, loving, and selfless person, with a vibrant, outgoing, playful personality. Her life was dedicated to being with her daughter Alyssa, by volunteering her time as dance mom, cheer mom, and involving herself in her all activities. She lived in South Florida for over 30 years, living 10 years divorced, and recently moved back near her hometown, where she created the home she dreamed of spending the rest of her life. She loved gardening, caring for her two dogs, and making new friends.
Memorials may be given to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, to help find a cure for her disease.
