Sister Patricia Cassidy, IHM, 93, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at the IHM Senior Living Community.
Sister Patricia was born in Detroit on March 15, 1926, to Daniel and Evelyn (Carlin) Cassidy.
Baptized "Patricia Ann" at St. Theresa of Avila, Detroit, she later attended the parish grade school. She attended St. Mary Academy, Monroe, a boarding high school led by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. One month after graduation, she entered the IHM community and received the religious name Sister Rosaire. This year, she celebrated her 75th Jubilee as an IHM Sister.
Sister Patricia earned a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College and later earned a master's degree in education from Wayne State University.
Her teaching ministry was largely in the Detroit area at Our Lady of Help, Holy Trinity, Holy Redeemer, Christ the King and Gesu; and then to Ann Arbor at St. Thomas for many years, as well as Sacred Heart in Dearborn. She thoroughly enjoyed her ministry with young students. In 1975, she was assigned to St. Felicitas in Chicago where she taught for seven years. Favorite class-endeavors included art education and creative writing, which led to monitoring many class newspapers. In later years, she worked in the registrar's office of Marygrove College and the business office at Gesu School.
Sister Patricia retired to the IHM Motherhouse in 2002 and lived independently until moving into the community's health care center (now known as IHM Senior Living Community) in 2007. She strove to be a blessing to those she met and often engaged friends and staff with stories and thoughtful correspondence.
Sister Patricia is survived by her nieces and nephews and her sisters in community.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Edward and Richard, and sisters, Elizabeth Swift and Loretta Musial.
A remembering and funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Burial followed the funeral. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019