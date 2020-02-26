|
Patricia Christine Moore was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 31, 1946. She was one of two children born from the union of the late John Mitchell and Jane (Loose) Moore. Patricia graduated from St. Mary's Academy with the Class of 1963.
Patricia married Robert Boudrie in 1963 and from this union would come the birth of two children. She married Ervin Spolarich in 1969 and from this union would come the birth of one child. She married David Nager in 1997.
Patricia supported her family as a manager for Jerry Coolman at Coolman's Lawn and Garden Repair and as a baker at Paul's Bakery where she enjoyed making candy, baking and decorating cakes. The family did not have much growing up; however, Patricia was always able to provide a meal for her children.
Patricia was set in her ways and strong willed; however, was very caring toward those who were close to her. She loved her family and spending time with them was dear to her heart, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patricia had an artistic talent and ability. She loved to decorate and took part in painting challenges such as her Chevy Impala. Patricia was partial to shopping Wayfair for holiday gifts. She adored angels and piano music in which she donated her collections to Cambrian Assisted Living.
In quiet time, Patricia could be found watching CSI and Golden Girls with her son Bob.
Patricia Christine Nager, age 73, of Tecumseh passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Cambrian Assisted Living. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her three husbands: Robert Boudrie, Ervin Spolarich and David Nager; two daughters: Krista and Kathy Boudrie; a son: Christopher Spolarich; a brother: Timothy George Moore; and one granddaughter: Alisha Boudrie-Stein.
To cherish her memory she leaves a daughter: Robin (Walt) Sweigert; two sons: Robert Boudrie II and Brian (Alan) Spolarich; step-brother: Douglas William Moore; four step-children: Brandon Nager, Christopher (Kongmany) Nager, Jeffery (Katrina) Nager, and Cheryl Nager; one granddaughter: Chelsea Sweigert; four grandsons: Joshua Sweigert, Todd Boudrie, Robert (Tanisha) Boudrie III, and Richard (Holly) Boudrie; and several great-grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 4:00 p.m. also at Merkle's, with Pastor Gary Miller of Tecumseh Church of the Nazarene officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to . Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 26, 2020