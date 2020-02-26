Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-7070
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Patricia Christine Boudrie Spolarich Nager


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Christine Boudrie Spolarich Nager Obituary
Patricia Christine Moore was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 31, 1946. She was one of two children born from the union of the late John Mitchell and Jane (Loose) Moore. Patricia graduated from St. Mary's Academy with the Class of 1963.

Patricia married Robert Boudrie in 1963 and from this union would come the birth of two children. She married Ervin Spolarich in 1969 and from this union would come the birth of one child. She married David Nager in 1997.

Patricia supported her family as a manager for Jerry Coolman at Coolman's Lawn and Garden Repair and as a baker at Paul's Bakery where she enjoyed making candy, baking and decorating cakes. The family did not have much growing up; however, Patricia was always able to provide a meal for her children.

Patricia was set in her ways and strong willed; however, was very caring toward those who were close to her. She loved her family and spending time with them was dear to her heart, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia had an artistic talent and ability. She loved to decorate and took part in painting challenges such as her Chevy Impala. Patricia was partial to shopping Wayfair for holiday gifts. She adored angels and piano music in which she donated her collections to Cambrian Assisted Living.

In quiet time, Patricia could be found watching CSI and Golden Girls with her son Bob.

Patricia Christine Nager, age 73, of Tecumseh passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Cambrian Assisted Living. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her three husbands: Robert Boudrie, Ervin Spolarich and David Nager; two daughters: Krista and Kathy Boudrie; a son: Christopher Spolarich; a brother: Timothy George Moore; and one granddaughter: Alisha Boudrie-Stein.

To cherish her memory she leaves a daughter: Robin (Walt) Sweigert; two sons: Robert Boudrie II and Brian (Alan) Spolarich; step-brother: Douglas William Moore; four step-children: Brandon Nager, Christopher (Kongmany) Nager, Jeffery (Katrina) Nager, and Cheryl Nager; one granddaughter: Chelsea Sweigert; four grandsons: Joshua Sweigert, Todd Boudrie, Robert (Tanisha) Boudrie III, and Richard (Holly) Boudrie; and several great-grandchildren.

Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 4:00 p.m. also at Merkle's, with Pastor Gary Miller of Tecumseh Church of the Nazarene officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to . Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merkle Funeral Service - South
Download Now