Patricia Denise Olson (Perron), age 66, of Colstrip, Montana, went home to Our Lord on April 5, 2020, at Rosebud Nursing Home.
She was born on November 18, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio to Francis W. Perron and Betty M. Perron (Sibley). She spent her young years in Lambertville and Petersburg, MI. she was a 1971 graduate of Wakefield High School in Wakefield, MI. she married Roger Olson in 1985 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Forsyth, MT.
Patti was employed for 15 years with Western Energy Company. A trailblazer, she was one of the first women to work at the Rosebud Mine. She was a member of the International Union of Operators Engineers, Local 400. Her duties consisted of laborer of overburden and coal crew, drill oiler, swamper, and her favorite was reclamation crew. She was instrumental in building miles of boundary fence as well as being an EMT of one of the first Mine Rescue Teams. In the early 90's, Patti ran, won and served one term as the Operating Engineers treasurer. Patti loved being a coal miner.
In addition to what she accomplished with working in the mines, Patti was a devoted wife and mother, homemaker, home schooler, daughter, sister, and friends.
Patti was best known for her thoughtful and generous personality. She had a huge heart and had boundless empathy, providing a helping hand for anyone in need. She loved her family greatly, but sadly could not be with them for long.
She also loved nature and was known to have a green thumb, and while at home would spend most of her time outdoors, tending to her gardens or yard. When not working on the yard, she would take long walks, many times with her children or husband.
She also enjoyed many other simple parts of life, whether it be taking long drives, spending time with her children, or listening to music.
All these things, like a rainbow, are now memories for those who knew her. She will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Olson of Colstrip, MT; son, Ryon Olson of Colstrip, MT and daughter, Kate Olson of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her mother, Betty Perron of Temperance, MI; brothers, Richard (Cathy) Perron of Petersburg, MI, Jim (Tina) Perron of Port Charlotte, FL, and Robert (Cheryl) Perron of Deerfield, MI; sister, JoEllyn (Gary) Libstorff of Petersburg, MI; mother-in-law, Phyllis Olson of Colstrip, MT; brothers-in-law, Terry (Debbie) Olson and Layne (Sandi) Olson, both of Colstirp, MT; sisters-in-law, Judy (Rick) Lumm of MO and Vicki (Kim) Mees of Forsyth, MT, 7 nieces, 10 nephews, and 16 great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Francis W. Perron, father-in-law, Dale Olson, and nephew, Mark Libstorff.
The family would like to thank all the staff and her residents at Rosebud Health Care for their kindness and loving care for Patti during her residency there.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to help fight Alzheimer's at act.alz.org or make check payable to "" and mail to: National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102.
Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com. Cremation has taken place, and the service will be at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 15, 2020