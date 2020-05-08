Patricia L. Campbell, 82 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Lambertville, Michigan.
Born September 17, 1937, in Claiborne County, Tennessee, Pat was the daughter of the late Jesse S. and Maurine A. (Ramsey) Carter. Her family moved to Monroe when Pat was a child. Pat attended Monroe Public Schools and was a 1956 graduate of Monroe High School. She attended Monroe County Community College.
On August 22, 1959, Pat married her beloved husband, Buel A. Campbell at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. EE Patterson performed the ceremony. Sadly, Buel preceded her in death on August 6, 2019, after nearly 60 years of marriage.
Pat was employed by Mercy Memorial Hospital for 33 years, retiring in 2004 as the hospital's Public Relations Director.
Pat was a true woman of God and had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She also sang, played the organ and the piano in the Melody Master's Quartet. Pat had a beautiful singing voice and sang in Wade Bolton's Happy Way Quartet and various other well known Gospel Groups. She was a Charter Member of Dundee Baptist Church and Heritage Baptist Church. Pat was also very civic minded and gave back to the community, which she loved, as a member of the Monroe Exchange Club, board member and volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Monroe County Cancer Task Force, Michigan Cancer Foundation, and Family Counseling and Shelter Services of Monroe County. In 1978 she was selected as the Businesswoman of the Year by the Monroe Business and Professional Women's Club. She and Buel enjoyed spending winters at the Villages in Florida.
Pat is survived by three loving siblings; Betty Fountain of Grand Rapids, MI, JoAnn "Bobbie" (Donald) Beason of Dandridge, TN, and Mickey C. (Nancy) Carter of Monroe, a brother in law; Bueford E. (Becky Brett) Campbell of Monroe and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by a sister Jeniece Thomas.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, visitation will be private, and she will be entombed next to her husband at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Pat's family would like to thank the wonderful employees of Aspen Grove Assisted Living and Promedica Hospice for their kindness and care.
The Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, is assisting her family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 8, 2020.