Patricia L. (Francisco) Goins, age 77, of Monroe, passed away at 12:38 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, in her home after a three year battle with cancer.
Born on December 29, 1942 in Monroe, Pat was the daughter of the late Maxwell Kent and Gladys M. (Wylie) Francisco. She was a 1960 graduate of Monroe High School and attended Monroe County Community College.
On April 5, 1963, Pat married James C. Goins in Monroe.
Many years ago, Pat began her working career in the circulationvdepartment at The Monroe Evening News and then managed the Monroe location of Renhill Temporary Services. She spent the next 15 years employed by Monroe Public Schools at Christiancy and Raisinville Elementary Schools where she happily worked as a paraprofessional/librarian until retiring.
Pat was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Monroe Moose Lodge #884, and Order of the Eastern Star. She also served as a Sunday School Teacher and Bible School Director at Evergreen Acres and Union Street Missionary Baptist Church's in Monroe.
Pat is survived by her husband Jim Goins; three children, Glenda (Michael) Fortiner of Hawaii, James (Tina) Goins of Monroe, and April (Pete) Myers of Monroe; a brother, Gerald (Kathy Kinsland) Francisco of Austin, TX; two sisters, Georgina (Richard) Rimel of Dundee and Sue (Shawn) Horn of Minneapolis, MN; eleven grandchildren: Amanda Weber, Adeana Wittkop, Austin Myers, Rusty Goins, Jamie Goins, P.J. Goins, Tori Goins, Heather Zorn, Kenneth Boylan, Evan Braden, and Sara Marsteller; ten great-grandchildren, J.J. Weber, Marley Wittkop, Patrick Goins, Haley Zorn, Shelby Zorn, Eleanore Boylan, Gabriel Redmon, Willa-Grace Marsteller, Liliana Boylan, and Emma Redmon.
Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Bacarella Funeral Home. Pat will lie in state at 10 a.m. Tuesday at One Way Christian Fellowship Church, 420 Jerome Street, Monroe, MI, 48161, where services will be held at 11 a.m. The church pastor, Rev. B.J. McDaniel will officiate followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
For anyone wanting to make a donation in Pat's memory, the family suggests supporting One Way Christian Fellowship Church.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Born on December 29, 1942 in Monroe, Pat was the daughter of the late Maxwell Kent and Gladys M. (Wylie) Francisco. She was a 1960 graduate of Monroe High School and attended Monroe County Community College.
On April 5, 1963, Pat married James C. Goins in Monroe.
Many years ago, Pat began her working career in the circulationvdepartment at The Monroe Evening News and then managed the Monroe location of Renhill Temporary Services. She spent the next 15 years employed by Monroe Public Schools at Christiancy and Raisinville Elementary Schools where she happily worked as a paraprofessional/librarian until retiring.
Pat was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Monroe Moose Lodge #884, and Order of the Eastern Star. She also served as a Sunday School Teacher and Bible School Director at Evergreen Acres and Union Street Missionary Baptist Church's in Monroe.
Pat is survived by her husband Jim Goins; three children, Glenda (Michael) Fortiner of Hawaii, James (Tina) Goins of Monroe, and April (Pete) Myers of Monroe; a brother, Gerald (Kathy Kinsland) Francisco of Austin, TX; two sisters, Georgina (Richard) Rimel of Dundee and Sue (Shawn) Horn of Minneapolis, MN; eleven grandchildren: Amanda Weber, Adeana Wittkop, Austin Myers, Rusty Goins, Jamie Goins, P.J. Goins, Tori Goins, Heather Zorn, Kenneth Boylan, Evan Braden, and Sara Marsteller; ten great-grandchildren, J.J. Weber, Marley Wittkop, Patrick Goins, Haley Zorn, Shelby Zorn, Eleanore Boylan, Gabriel Redmon, Willa-Grace Marsteller, Liliana Boylan, and Emma Redmon.
Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Bacarella Funeral Home. Pat will lie in state at 10 a.m. Tuesday at One Way Christian Fellowship Church, 420 Jerome Street, Monroe, MI, 48161, where services will be held at 11 a.m. The church pastor, Rev. B.J. McDaniel will officiate followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
For anyone wanting to make a donation in Pat's memory, the family suggests supporting One Way Christian Fellowship Church.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 15, 2020.