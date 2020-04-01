|
|
Patricia L. Vandercook, 84 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Monroe.
Born April 7, 1935, in Monroe, Patricia was the daughter of the late Cledie Edward and Sarah Elizabeth (Whitaker) Bolinger. While raising her family, Patricia went back to school, and received three degrees from Eastern Michigan University. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Speech Correction, Master of Art Degree majoring in Speech Correction, and a Masters of Arts Degree majoring in Teaching of Reading,
On November 15, 1952, Patricia married her beloved husband, James G. Vandercook, in Angola, Indiana. Sadly, Jim preceded her in death on September 9, 2019, just two months before their 67th anniversary.
Patricia worked as a Speech Pathologist for Jefferson Public Schools from 1973-1994. After she retired, her love of children led her to return to substitute teaching for several years.
Patricia was a devout and a charter member of Dundee Baptist Church where she volunteered extensively and enjoyed Bible study. She traveled to China several times to teach ESL to Chinese middle school teachers. She enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, Bible study and traveling the world with her husband. Most of all Patricia enjoyed time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by four loving children; James (Michele) Vandercook II of Ida, Kim (Robert) Simmons of Toledo, Karen (Greg) Elder of Monroe, and Jennifer (Michael) Burkhardt of Toledo; son-in-law Charles Szirony of Toledo; 15 cherished grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, Jared, Ashley, Alyssa, James III, Joshua, Jason, Michael, Shayne, Sarah, Joel, Benjamin; Robert, and Jeremy, 31 treasured great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan, two brothers, Hubert Bolinger and Arnold Bolinger, and two sisters, Dorothy Butler and Jessie Shavalia.
Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, a private viewing will be held at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161. Private graveside services will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park with Rev. Harold Raymond, Pastor of Dundee Baptist Church, officiating. A memorial service celebrating Patricia's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Dundee Baptist Church or .
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 1, 2020