1/1
Patricia Susan Tetuan
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Susan Tetuan, 63, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. Patricia was born June 18, 1957, in Trenton to Robert and Joann (Churchill) Cooper.
She had a love of animals, especially her two cats, Bailey and Luna. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her daughters. Patricia used her love of shoes and fashion while working in the Dillard's Shoe Department for the past 11 years. She enjoyed fitness and running, even completing the Detroit Marathon.
She is survived by her twin daughters, Kristen (Robert) Jackson, Kimberly Tetuan; mother, Joann Cooper; brother, Thomas (Evelyn) Cooper; and twin brother, Paul (Teresa) Cooper.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Robert Cooper.
The family will receive guests Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) where funeral services will begin at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in Patricia's memory.
To leave a special message for Patricia's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved