1/1
Patrick Allen Doyle
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick A. Doyle
June 22, 1958-Sept. 7, 2020
Patrick Allen Doyle, 62, of Blissfield, MI, formerly of Petersburg, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at Blissfield Place, Blissfield, MI.
Visitation for Mr. Doyle will be Friday September 11, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI. Pastor Jennifer Kiefer from St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, MI, will officiate.
Born June 22, 1958, in Monroe, MI, Patrick was the son of John and Betty (Miller) Doyle. He was a 1977 Summerfield High School graduate. He worked for Jeep, Toledo, OH, for 32 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of UAW Local 12 and loved attending drag racing and watching Detroit Sports' teams.
Survivors include: brothers, John and Tim Doyle and 6 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Lisa, and a nephew Collin.
Memorial contributions for Mr. Doyle can be made to: AOS Society.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Capaul Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved