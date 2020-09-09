Patrick A. Doyle
June 22, 1958-Sept. 7, 2020
Patrick Allen Doyle, 62, of Blissfield, MI, formerly of Petersburg, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at Blissfield Place, Blissfield, MI.
Visitation for Mr. Doyle will be Friday September 11, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI. Pastor Jennifer Kiefer from St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, MI, will officiate.
Born June 22, 1958, in Monroe, MI, Patrick was the son of John and Betty (Miller) Doyle. He was a 1977 Summerfield High School graduate. He worked for Jeep, Toledo, OH, for 32 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of UAW Local 12 and loved attending drag racing and watching Detroit Sports' teams.
Survivors include: brothers, John and Tim Doyle and 6 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Lisa, and a nephew Collin.
Memorial contributions for Mr. Doyle can be made to: AOS Society.
