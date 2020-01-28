|
Patrick Jack Boylan, age 62, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his family in his home.
Born August 5, 1957, in Monroe, Pat was the son of Leo and Mary Kay (Green) Boylan.
A 1975 graduate of Monroe High School, he married the love of his life, Jane Weinreich, June 7, 1980.
Pat was a Truck Driver for Messina Concrete for 33 years, retiring in 2011. Pat also was a licensed builder, he designed and hand built their cabin up north. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and had done so with the same group of friends for over 35 years, but Pat's most treasured times were those spent with his family.
Pat leaves to cherish his memory, Jane, his wife of the past 39 years; children: Chad Boylan and Chelsey Boylan; his parents Leo and Mary Kay Boylan; siblings: Kenneth (Scarlett) Boylan, Lorna (Michael) Ansel, Karen Boylan, Douglas Boylan and Karla (David) Evans; his mother-in-law Irene Weinreich; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Sally Gomez, Cheryl Weinreich and Steven (Kate) Weinreich; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Saturday, February 1, from 1pm until a memorial service at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Pat may be made to the family or the .
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020