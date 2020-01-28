Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map

Patrick Boylan


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Boylan Obituary
Patrick Jack Boylan, age 62, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his family in his home.

Born August 5, 1957, in Monroe, Pat was the son of Leo and Mary Kay (Green) Boylan.

A 1975 graduate of Monroe High School, he married the love of his life, Jane Weinreich, June 7, 1980.

Pat was a Truck Driver for Messina Concrete for 33 years, retiring in 2011. Pat also was a licensed builder, he designed and hand built their cabin up north. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and had done so with the same group of friends for over 35 years, but Pat's most treasured times were those spent with his family.

Pat leaves to cherish his memory, Jane, his wife of the past 39 years; children: Chad Boylan and Chelsey Boylan; his parents Leo and Mary Kay Boylan; siblings: Kenneth (Scarlett) Boylan, Lorna (Michael) Ansel, Karen Boylan, Douglas Boylan and Karla (David) Evans; his mother-in-law Irene Weinreich; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Sally Gomez, Cheryl Weinreich and Steven (Kate) Weinreich; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Saturday, February 1, from 1pm until a memorial service at 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Pat may be made to the family or the .

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
Download Now