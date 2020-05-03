Patrick L. Liedel, age 70, of Monroe, passed away at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in the emergency room at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born June 6, 1949, in Monroe, Pat was the son of the late Leo C. and Helen E. (Hess) Liedel. He graduated from Monroe Catholic Central High School in 1967 and married Catherine M. Boudrie on July 20, 1968 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in New Boston. Together, they raised three children.
Pat joined his father Leo in the family business, Litz Electric, becoming a Master Electrician and eventual owner and operator until retiring. He was a member of St. Joseph/Divine Grace Parish in Maybee and Monroe Council 1266 Knights of Columbus where he was previously active in its annual Goodfellow Program.
Pat enjoyed many hobbies. For many years his interests included bowling, playing and coaching softball, and especially hunting, fishing, and was always ready for a hot card game.
Pat is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Cathy Liedel; their three children: Christine (David) Todd of Ida, Roxanne (Marc Kania) Liedel of Monroe, and Mike (Jennifer) Liedel of Dundee; a sister, Audrey (Ben) Brummer of Pinconning, MI; five grandchildren: Mikey Liedel, Korynn Liedel, Alexa Liedel, Nicholas Todd, and Steven Todd, Mother-in-law Alice Boudrie of Woodhaven, MI; and a Great Uncle to many special nieces and nephews.
Due to current social gathering restrictions, a Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at a later date. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation and future services.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Knights of Columbus Goodfellow Organization (P.O. Box 544 Monroe, MI 48161).
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Born June 6, 1949, in Monroe, Pat was the son of the late Leo C. and Helen E. (Hess) Liedel. He graduated from Monroe Catholic Central High School in 1967 and married Catherine M. Boudrie on July 20, 1968 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in New Boston. Together, they raised three children.
Pat joined his father Leo in the family business, Litz Electric, becoming a Master Electrician and eventual owner and operator until retiring. He was a member of St. Joseph/Divine Grace Parish in Maybee and Monroe Council 1266 Knights of Columbus where he was previously active in its annual Goodfellow Program.
Pat enjoyed many hobbies. For many years his interests included bowling, playing and coaching softball, and especially hunting, fishing, and was always ready for a hot card game.
Pat is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Cathy Liedel; their three children: Christine (David) Todd of Ida, Roxanne (Marc Kania) Liedel of Monroe, and Mike (Jennifer) Liedel of Dundee; a sister, Audrey (Ben) Brummer of Pinconning, MI; five grandchildren: Mikey Liedel, Korynn Liedel, Alexa Liedel, Nicholas Todd, and Steven Todd, Mother-in-law Alice Boudrie of Woodhaven, MI; and a Great Uncle to many special nieces and nephews.
Due to current social gathering restrictions, a Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at a later date. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation and future services.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Knights of Columbus Goodfellow Organization (P.O. Box 544 Monroe, MI 48161).
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.