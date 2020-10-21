1/1
Paul A. Bowers
1937 - 2020
Paul Aaron Bowers, 83 years, of Ida, MI, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH.
Friends may call at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Ida, MI, from 11 AM until services at 2 PM Thursday. Pastor Mark McCaskill will officiate. Burial will be in Lulu Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born June 15, 1937, in Ida, MI, Paul was the son of Paul and Essie (Whitney) Bowers. He attended Bedford Schools.
He married Bonnie Knack on May 27, 1961, in Ida EUB Church, Ida, MI. He worked for DANA Spicer Transmission, Toledo, OH, for 30 years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of UAW Local 12, Toledo, OH. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, boating, gardening and camping.
Survivors include: his wife, Bonnie; sons, Timothy, Jeffery, Michael, Steven Bowers and a sister, Mae (Wayne) Swartz. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Marvin Bowers.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
