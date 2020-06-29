Paul Christian Burt was born in Monroe on July 6, 1979. He was the only child of Annette (Miller) Burt. In 1992, Annette would marry James A. "Jim" Burt and soon after Paul would be adopted. Paul attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe with his parents. He was baptized and confirmed as a member of the church, often helping Jim as an usher. Paul attended Monroe High School where he lettered in football and graduated in 1998.
Paul was very outgoing and extremely social. He had the uncanny ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. This made it easy to make friends to whom he was exceptionally loyal and dedicated. Paul had a great sense of humor and could be quite goofy. He had an amazing amount of energy and was always the life of the party.
Paul was loyal to his family, and a loving son and grandson. He was blessed to grow up with his cousins often thinking of them more like siblings. He loved dogs, currently a Pit Bull: Maniac shared his home.
For many years, he worked in the construction industry as a laborer and painter. He loved to cook and most recently had been given the opportunity to hone his skills in Point Place at Tony's Quarterdeck a position he truly loved.Paul always looked forward to fishing with his friend: Mitch.
Paul Christian Burt, age 40, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.
His passing was preceded by his beloved mother: Annette on July 22, 2007; maternal grandfather: Norman Miller on December 30, 2009; cousin: Anjuril Autumn Miller on December 20, 2016; and paternal grandparents: Viola and Alfred Burt.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his father: James A. Burt of Monroe; son: Jackson James Cobb of Indiana; maternal grandmother: Eleanor Miller of Monroe; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and good friend of more than twenty-five years: Todd Smith.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 4:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Reverend Jeffrey Heimsoth pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation at CROWDFUNDING by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 29, 2020.