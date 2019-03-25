|
|
Brent, Paul Clark, 61, husband of Carol Marie Brent, née Anderson, of Phoenix, Arizona (formerly Monroe, Michigan), passed peacefully into the arms of God on March 17th, 2019.
Paul was born January 3rd, 1958, in Dearborn, Michigan, the fourth of four children to the late Walter and Margaret Brent, née Clarke.
He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1975 and joined the Air National Guard. He served his country as an aircraft electrician for 10 years in both Michigan (191st Aircraft Electrical Shop, Selfridge Air Base, 1976-1980, 1983-1985) and Arizona (162 Fighter Wing, Tucson International Guard Base, 1980-1983) before honorably exiting military service.
He worked as an aircraft mechanic for Zantop from 1977-1980, then Gates Lear Jet in Arizona from 1980-1982. He then served proudly as an A&P and IA for Northwest/Delta Air Lines from 1985 until his passing.
He was an active member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, chapters 113 and 457, at one point serving as president of both chapters. Over his 30+ years as an EAA member, he gave innumerable Young Eagle rides to local children, introducing countless young minds to the joys of aviation in his Aeronca Chief, Aeronca Champ and Cessna 170.
Later in life he became passionate about boating as well, and his generous and fun-loving spirit led to many shared days with friends and family on Lake Erie and Lake Pleasant (Arizona).
In addition to aviation and boating, Paul was known for his commitment to his family, old friends, good beer, and bad jokes. Some of his favorite memories were made on the annual Brent Family Canoe Trip, which was a raucous and joyous combination of all of the above.
Paul married his second wife in 1986, and they had three children who were his pride and joy.
Graduates of St. Patrick's in Carleton and Saint Mary Catholic Central in Monroe, his kids remember him as an active, involved and supportive father who never missed a track meet, volleyball game or basketball game.
He was divorced in 2010 and reunited with his high school sweetheart in 2014. They married in January 2015 and moved to Phoenix, Arizona.
He was diagnosed with a Grade 4 Glioblastoma Multiforme on October 6th, 2017, and underwent surgical resection, chemotherapy and radiation.
He was blessed with good function for almost 15 months before passing on to Heaven.
He was survived by his wife, Carol Marie Brent; his three children, David (Christine) Brent of Ann Arbor, MI, Joshua (Hillary) Brent of Atlanta, GA, and Sarah (Matt) Brent of Ann Arbor, MI; his grandchildren, Collin Paul and Oliver Clark; many step-children and step-grandchildren; his siblings, Judith Sayre of Tucson, AZ, Diane (Walter) Sobota of Troy, MI, and Robert (Kathy) Brent of Lake Orion; many nieces and nephews; and innumerable friends.
A formal memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, April 5th at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church of Tempe, 4525 South McClintock Drive, Tempe, Arizona, 85282.
Pastor Roger Ball will be the celebrant. Flowers may be sent to Falconer Funeral Home, 251 West Juniper, Gilbert, Arizona, 85233.
Donations to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, Illinois, 60631, will also be accepted.
For those unable to travel, an informal celebration gathering will be held on March 30th from 12p-5p at the Monroe Boat Club, 7932 North Harbor Drive, Monroe, Michigan.
No flowers will be accepted at that time, although online donations to ABTA will be open.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019