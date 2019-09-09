|
Paul David Francis Sr.
June 27, 1949–Sept. 6, 2019
Paul David Francis was born in Williamson, West Virginia on June 27, 1949. He was one of eight children born from the union of the late William "Caudle" and Gracie (Robinette) Francis.
He attended Belfry High School in Hardy, Kentucky. Paul married the love of his life, Jeanette Pauline (Otto) Potas, on August 14, 1971. They shared a special relationship, enjoying each other's company immensely and together visited flea markets and garage sales. Jeanette liked to add to her Precious Memories collection and Paul collected die cast cars. He was proud of his family and they spoiled him with his favorite strawberry shortcake for his birthday, banana pudding for Christmas, and pineapple upside down cake. Paul loved his siblings, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed visiting Kentucky.
In November of 2013 he had an affirmation of faith, being baptized as a Christian.
Paul David Francis Sr., age 70, of Monroe passed away at 7:18pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Medilodge of Monroe under the care of Grace Hospice. In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by his precious wife, Jeanette, on July 23, 2011, whom he was devoted to until his last breath, and a brother-in-law: Jim Kimble.
To cherish his memory, he leaves sons: Timothy David Francis of Dearborn and Paul David Francis Jr. of Maybee; daughter: Tammy A. (Cain) Bautista of West Bloomfield; step-daughter: Sherrie Ann (Mark) Garrett of Plymouth; five brothers: John "Jay" (Ernestine) Francis of Hardy, Kentucky; William Lee (Ann) Francis of Macomb; Ervin Gene (Pat) Francis of Big Creek, Kentucky; Charles Edward Francis of Sharpsburg, Kentucky, and Roger (Judy) Francis of Hickory, North Carolina; sisters: Sylvia Scott of Milan and Linda Lou Kimble of Wellington, Kentucky; four grandchildren: Sam and Alex Garrett, Emily Francis, and Whitney Ray; numerous nieces and nephews; a former daughter-in-law: Dawn (Marchese) Francis; and beloved brother-in-law: Paul, commonly referred to as "Uncle."
Friends may gather from 5:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 also at Merkle's with Pastor Jim McKinnies of Willis Baptist Church officiating. Procession will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019