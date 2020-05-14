Paul Eugene Ditto, age 68, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at ProMedica Regional Hospital of Monroe.
Born November 21, 1951, in Wyandotte, MI, he was the son of Jack and Ella (Clark) Ditto. He was one of four children in the family. Paul went to and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte. Later on, he met the love of his life, Sandra and they got married in 1974. Together they raised their family of five children and spent over 32 years together before Sandra's passing in 2006.
Paul worked for Chrysler Automotive Company. He worked at the Trenton Engine Plant for over 26 years as a Skilled Trades Painter, retiring in 2004. In his free time, Paul enjoyed riding his motorcycle, socializing with his friends and going for long walks. He liked to watch sports on TV, in particular hockey and football. Paul also used to coach little league hockey back when his kids were little.
Most importantly, he loved to spend time with his family and especially his grandkids. Paul will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved father of Jody Moss, Ronda (Andrew) Szarek, Allyson (Fiance Gerald Granthan) Rupp, Brian (Noel) Ditto, and Dana (Justin) Barboza. Loving grandfather of Vaughn, Katie, Kyle, Douglas, Tyler, Alayna, Drew, Paulina, Samantha, Bottey, and Alivia. Great-grandfather Jaceton, Kaylee, and Punky. Dear brother of Debi Hunt of AZ and Kathyrn Cross of Brownstown.
Proceeded in death by his wife: Sandra Ditto, parents: Jack and Ella Ditto, brother: Randy Ditto, and grandson: Scott Moss.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Paul's funeral arrangements will be private. There will be a graveside service at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, where burial will take place for immediate family only.
Memorial donations in honor of Paul are suggested towards the family.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Born November 21, 1951, in Wyandotte, MI, he was the son of Jack and Ella (Clark) Ditto. He was one of four children in the family. Paul went to and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte. Later on, he met the love of his life, Sandra and they got married in 1974. Together they raised their family of five children and spent over 32 years together before Sandra's passing in 2006.
Paul worked for Chrysler Automotive Company. He worked at the Trenton Engine Plant for over 26 years as a Skilled Trades Painter, retiring in 2004. In his free time, Paul enjoyed riding his motorcycle, socializing with his friends and going for long walks. He liked to watch sports on TV, in particular hockey and football. Paul also used to coach little league hockey back when his kids were little.
Most importantly, he loved to spend time with his family and especially his grandkids. Paul will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved father of Jody Moss, Ronda (Andrew) Szarek, Allyson (Fiance Gerald Granthan) Rupp, Brian (Noel) Ditto, and Dana (Justin) Barboza. Loving grandfather of Vaughn, Katie, Kyle, Douglas, Tyler, Alayna, Drew, Paulina, Samantha, Bottey, and Alivia. Great-grandfather Jaceton, Kaylee, and Punky. Dear brother of Debi Hunt of AZ and Kathyrn Cross of Brownstown.
Proceeded in death by his wife: Sandra Ditto, parents: Jack and Ella Ditto, brother: Randy Ditto, and grandson: Scott Moss.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Paul's funeral arrangements will be private. There will be a graveside service at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, where burial will take place for immediate family only.
Memorial donations in honor of Paul are suggested towards the family.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 14, 2020.