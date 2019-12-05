|
|
Paul Silwester, age 93 of Ottawa Lake, Michigan died December 4, 2019 at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing, Sylvania, Ohio.
Paul was born to Caroline and George Silwester in Ida, Michigan on April 6, 1926. He grew up on the family farm there raising tomatoes. Paul was a long distance steel hauler working for Sentle Trucking for over 40 years.
Paul married Doris Condon who died unexpectantly in an accident in 1952.
Paul is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lela Silwester and sons David (Cathy), Gary, Doug (Bobbi), 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren) and two sisters, Margaret Nieman and Wilma Hall.
He was preceded in death by his son, Greg and sister Gladys Sylvester.
Family and Friends may call at Capaul Funeral Home at 8216 Ida West Rd, Ida Michigan where visitation will be from 2 PM to 7 PM on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. He will lie in state at 10 am at Zion Lutheran Church at 7295 Kruse Rd., Petersburg, MI, until the services at 11 am.
The funeral service will be at 11 am with Pastor David Vinciguerra officiating. Burial will be in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Temperance, Michigan.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019