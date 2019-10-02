|
Paul Thomas Stratton, age 55, passed away on Sunday, Sept 29, 2019, from natural causes, at his home.
Born in Monroe on Feb. 7, 1964, he was the first of three sons born to Thomas and Betty (McHone) Stratton.
He attended Holy Ghost Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Monroe High School with the class of 1982.
As a youngster, Paul enjoyed sports, especially baseball and fast motor bikes. In recent years, he loved being in "The Hills" in Hillsdale County, taking care of the farm and was looking forward to this year's upcoming deer hunting season.
Paul entered the culinary world at Johnnie Joes as a dishwasher, became a prep cook and went on to become a great self-made chef. He enjoyed his time at the Western Golf and Country Club, Fortillo's and a few local restaurants including his own establishment, The Outskirts Eatery, located in Monroe.
Paul is survived by his mom, brother Kevin and nephew, Kacey Stratton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tom and one brother, Steve.
His favorable sense of humor and delicious meals will be forever missed.
Rest in Peace Sweet Child of Mine.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and Memorial Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until services celebrating his life beginning at noon on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Rev. Larry Detruff will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Paul's memory are suggested to Oaks of Righteousness, Monroe.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019