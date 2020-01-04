|
|
Pearl May Guggenbihler was born on May 16, 1930, in Petersburg, Michigan. She was one of three children born from the union of the late Gus Guggenbihler and the late Fredericka (Bengelsdorf) Guggenbihler. Pearl was a 1948 graduate of Summerfield High School. She supported her family as a Cashier at Kroger prior to marrying the love of her life, Melvin Wiech on July 28, 1973, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Once married, she decided to stay home are care for household.
Pearl received her spiritual nourishment as a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher in the nursery, sang in the choir and visiting shut-ins within the community.
Pearl was known for her determination, spunkiness and dry sense of humor; however, she had a sweet spirit about her as a forgiving and helpful individual to those who were blessed to know her. She was quite jovial and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great-great grandchild. Pearl kept active traveling the United States, bike riding and singing duets with her love, Melvin. She loved and cared for several pets throughout her life and enjoyed playing bingo.
In her quiet time, Pearl could be found watching her favorite Detroit Tiger or doing puzzles.
Pearl May Wiech, age 89, of Petersburg passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Services.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband of thirty-five years, Melvin; two siblings: Golden Guggenbihler and Beatrice Bunce; and three grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her five children: Carol (Mike) Beverly, Shirley (Randy) Raymo, Jim (Diane) Wiech, Jerry (Vickie) Wiech and John (Deborah) Wiech; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Pearl will lie-in-state from 9:30am until a Celebration of Her Life at 11:00 a.m. on January 6, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church; 343 East Center St, Petersburg, Michigan 49270, where Reverend Mark Flory will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (734) 529-3156. Procession to Maple Grove Cemetery will follow for burial.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 4, 2020