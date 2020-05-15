Peggy Ann Derrick, age 87, of Woodhaven, MI, formerly of Milan and Grosse Ile, MI passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020, at Applewood Nursing Center in Woodhaven MI with her family by her side.
Peggy was born on April 5, 1933, in Milan, MI, the daughter of Roland J. and Libby B (Jurik) Early. She attended school in Milan and graduated from Milan High School in 1951. She then attended Mercy School of Nursing (St. Joseph Mercy unit) in Detroit Michigan, graduating with her RN degree in 1953. She worked for several years at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mi as a surgical scrub nurse. While working there, she met her future husband, Cornelius (Corny) Derrick MD. On October 26, 1957 Peg and Corny were married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milan, MI. They moved to Taylor MI and opened her husband's ENT practice in Lincoln Park, MI and Trenton MI where she worked as Office Manager until his death in 2007. They also resided in Trenton MI and then Grosse Ile, MI.
In October 1969, she became the proud, loving mother of Roland Charles Derrick; and on April 14, 1971, she lovingly welcomed her daughter Nicole to their family.
She loved her life on the island and lived her life to the fullest. She led a great life and never forgot where she came from and her family in Milan. She was a Milanite through and through and maintained her high school friendships throughout her life. She also had a group of friends who went to Nursing School together and maintained those relationships throughout her life.
She is survived by her son Roland James of Colorado Springs, CO and her daughter Nicole of She is also survived by four brothers, James (Jean) Early, Richard (Sharon) Early, Stephen (Mike) Early and fiancée, Vicki Bennett and Mary (Phil) Bennett. Also survived by nieces and nephews Jean(Denise) and Tom Hoffman, Elizabeth Early, James (Debbie) Early, David (Stephanie) Early, Dawn (Keith) Wenzel, Cindy(John) Szabo, Tammy (David) Ormsby, Jennifer (Mike) Dunn, Chris ( Bernadette) Bennett, Trudi (Jeff) Marsh, Brian (Sharon) Early, Kim (Mike) Staelgreave, Tracey Gerez Early, Stephen (Sherry) Early, Jeremy (Amy) Early. Also survived by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also survived by her lifetime best friend and "Adopted Sister", Florence Ames of Grosse Ile, MI. who has been by her side since attending nursing school together. Two friends were never closer than these two ladies!!
Visitations will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home in Milan on Sunday, May 17th, from 2:00-5:00 PM with government restricted social distancing. A memorial Mass, burial and reception will be scheduled once the government restrictions have been lifted. www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 15, 2020.