Peggy P. (Mann) Hornberger, age 93, of Carleton, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Born on September 24, 1926, in Waltham, England, she was the daughter of Arthur and Edith (Barker) Mann. She married Lee E. Hornberger, Sr. in Ipswich, England, on May 4, 1944, while he was serving in the World War II European Theatre. They first settled in Hershey, Pa, then Hightstown, NJ., next Monroe, MI and finally Carleton, MI.
Peggy had earned her Secretarial Certificate at Lengden's Business School in Grimsby, England. She had worked at the Joe Morris Quality Street and Chocolates store and the Noble's Tobacco and Confectionary store both in Grimsby. She also worked for the Hershey Chocolate company in Hershey, PA.
She was a member of the American Legion Post 0504 of Dalmatia, PA and a member of the Monroe Chapter of Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel and for several years she enjoyed being their historian.
Peggy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who would crochet beautiful christening blankets and bedspreads, embroider table toppers. She would cook and bake the most delicious English and Pennsylvania Dutch meals and desserts. Her flower gardens were simply gorgeous. Throughout her life she continued to correspond with her school friends and relatives in England.
Surviving are a son Lee E. (Donna) Hornberger, Jr. of Traverse City; daughters, Noreen P. (Larry) Braidwood of Black Lake, Onaway and Peggy P. (John) Krause of Carleton; 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, five great grandchildren, five step-great grandchildren; sister Pauline Lyons in Grimsby, England and many nieces and nephews in the USA and England.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ted and Ralph Mann and sister Joyce Hadfield.
A private burial service will be held for immediate family in Carleton Cemetery. Rev. Taek Kim will officiate the service.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 18, 2019