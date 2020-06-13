Philip H. Bowerman, 85, of Milan, died June 11, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 16, 1934, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to John and Millie (Craw) Bowerman. On May 21, 1960, he married Emily Holek in Milan and she survives.
Phil graduated from Milan High School in 1953 and then joined the Army and served overseas in Germany. Upon his return, he began working at Young and Ost in Milan as an apprentice Plumber. As a Master Plumber, he opened and operated Bowerman Plumbing and Heating from 1957 to 1984, then worked for the University of Michigan until he retired in 2005.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Local 190 Plumbers and Pipefitters, Tri-County Sportsman Club, Irish Setter Club of Michigan and served in various roles, including Trustee, for Milan Township Board.
Besides his wife he is survived by three daughters: DeAnna (James) Manor, Danielle (Robert) Grostick, and Denise (Edward) Kolar III, one son, Phil (Robin) Bowerman all of Milan, eleven grandchildren: Cody (Liz) Manor, and Jenna (Tyler) Payne, Montgomery (Levi) Lindemann, Mason (Debora) Grostick, Amanda (Adam) Bales, Evan and EJ Kolar, Courtney, Mikayla, Emily and John Bowerman, two great-grandchildren, Liam and Wyatt and a great-grandchild on the way in September and his twin brother Gerald Bowerman of Holland.
Preceded in death by parents, step-brother Charles Bowerman, and half-brothers Raymond and Richard Hoskin.
Phil enjoyed training and field trialing his Irish Setters, loved fishing, hunting and Northern Michigan. His work ethic was above and beyond, always willing to help. Family gatherings were very important to him. He was very trusting and proud of his family and always provided the best for them. He was smart with remarks to make you smile and his personality was bigger than life.
An outdoor visitation (allowing for drive-by or standing with social distancing) will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Sunday, June 14th from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am Monday, June 15, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 410 North Street, Milan where he will lie in state from 10:00am until time of Mass. (Social distancing and Mask are required). Burial will follow in Marble Park Cemetery. Those desiring may make a contribution in his memory to the Immaculate Conception Church in Milan or the Rogel Cancer Center University of Michigan. www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 13, 2020.