Philip Robert Motylinski, age 74, of Monroe, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia the morning of Saturday October 12, 2019, at the Sylvania Center surrounded by his loving family.
Phil was born April 9, 1945, in Detroit, MI to the late Felix and Kathleen (Jenkins) Motylinski. He graduated from Houghton Lake High School in 1964 before being drafted and proudly serving the United States Army. Phil was a veteran, and bravely fought for his country and flag as part of the 192nd Field Artillery Brave Cannons in Vietnam. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, Phil began his career at the Ford Motor Company, Rawsonville, MI. He retired in 2000.
On October 24, 1970, Phil married the love of his life, Margaret Salenbien, at St. Joseph's Church, Maybee. The two would go on to spend 49 loving years together, building a home, and raising six children. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their many sporting events, as well as entertaining them with his lavish stories. He loved spending time with his family at his cabin in Mio, four wheeling, hunting, and maybe even a poker game and a stop at the casino.
To cherish his memory, Phil leaves his loving wife, Margaret; four sons: Philip (Patricia) Motylinski Jr., Paul Motylinski, Patrick (Katherine) Motylinski, and Benjamin (Janelle) Motylinski; two daughters: Rebecca (Thomas) Ott and Rachel (Jim) Lloyd; four brothers: Gregory (Gaile), Thomas, Daniel (Angie), and Donald (Sue) Motylinski; four sisters: Anne (Donald) Smith, Elizabeth Cooley, Nancy (Fred) Haas, and Louise (David) Bonnette; twenty one grandchildren: Philip, Zachary, Alex, Lillian, Kelsey, Thomas Jr., Grant, Christina, Samantha, Makayla, Marissa, Jimmy II, Hannah, Emma, Kyle, Sydney, Natalie, Owen, Meredith, Benjamin Jr., and Maximus; and three great grandchildren: Joseph, Jackson, and Grace, and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Motylinski, two sisters: Mary Rose Motylinski and Cathy Mangan, and daughter in law Tammy (Lloyd) Motylinski.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday October 15, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. Phil will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Wednesday October 16, 2019, at Divine Grace-Maybee (formerly St. Joseph Catholic Church), where a funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Father Robert Nalley will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery-Maybee, where military honors will be rendered under the auspice of VFW Post 1138.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Phil's honor are asked to please consider Divine Grace-Maybee (formerly St. Joseph Catholic Church), the Dundee Fire Department, or the Dundee Veterans.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019