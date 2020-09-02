Philip William Fowler Sr., age 84, of Deerfield, passed away the evening of Monday, August 31, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Family and friends may visit from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a service celebrating Philip's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11a.m. Rev. Stevie Longsworth will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg.
Philip was born April 14, 1936, in Middlesboro, KY to the late John and Lonnie (Dash) Fowler. He would go on to meet and marry the love of his life, Barbara Ann Beyea, on December 23, 1956, in upstate New York. Philip worked a long, prosperous career at the Ford Motor Company, retiring after 32 and a half years as a Quality Control Receiving Inspector. During those 32 and a half years, Philip could say he achieved a feat that the majority of other people would find impossible ... he never missed a scheduled day of work. His dedication for an honest hard day's work was unmatched.
In his spare time, Philip loved to garden. He loved to watch birds soar around and play in the houses he would set up for them. Above all else, Philip loved his Church and his God. He was a true believer and liked to practice what he preached. He instilled these values into his marriage, and passed them down to his children.
To cherish his memory, Philip leaves his wife, Barbara; two sons: Philip W. (Darlene) Fowler, Jr. and William Fowler; three daughters: Coreen (Thomas) Scheuffele, Dolly (the late Brian) LaFountain, and Kimberly Spencer; one sister, Jesse Giles; fourteen grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Along with his parents and son in law, Philip is preceded in death by his son, Timothy P. Fowler; five brothers; and three sisters.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Philip's honor are asked to please consider Monroe Missionary Bible Baptist Church, located at 15543 Spruce St. Monroe, MI 48161
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.