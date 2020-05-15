Phillip G. Kull, age 89, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Born April 24, 1931, in Monroe, Phil was the son of the late Richard and Margaret (Thoma) Kull. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1950 and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. An active community member, he served on the Frenchtown Recreation Board for ten years and the Jefferson School Board for twenty years.
As a truck driver, Phil was employed for 36 years by Jones Motor in Erie, PA through Teamster Local 299, retiring in 1992. That same year, Phil received the National Trucker of the Year Award for his perfect driving record.
Phil owned and privately piloted his own airplane out of Custer Airport. He also enjoyed traveling, and spending time with his family at their cottage in Houghton Lake, Michigan.
Phil is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Kull; five children: Phillip (Joyce) Kull, II of Monroe, Rick (Jean) Kull of Monroe, Keith (Regina) Kull of Logan, Utah, Julie Mueller of Dundee, and Tricia Kull of Luna Pier; a brother, Richard "Fran" (Susan) Kull of Monroe; eight grandchildren: Robert (Jessica) Kull, Rachel (Jason Strimpel) Kull, Justin Kull, Michael (Laura) Mueller, Ted Mueller, Margie Mueller, Will Thorne, and Savannah Thorne: five great-grandchildren; Kenton Mueller, Madilyn Mueller, Zachary Mueller, Abby Mueller, and Jude Francis Kull; and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Phil was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rita Mentel and Donna Geiman.
Due to current social gathering restrictions, visitation and services will be privately attended by family at Bacarella Funeral Home. Deacon Michael Stewart of St. Mary Catholic Church will officiate followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in Phil's memory, the family suggests supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Humane Society of Monroe County or Cherry Street Missions in Toledo, Ohio.
Published in Monroe News on May 15, 2020.