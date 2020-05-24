Our fun times with Phil go way, way back and we will always remember him as a very good friend. While we moved out of Michigan in the early '70's, we were always in touch with Chris and Phil with visits both to and from them and their family, and a few fun gambling trips to Las Vegas, Black Hawk and Clear Creek County in Colorado, and a night in Toledo. What a great sense of humor he had-- when I once mentioned a dogwood tree in front of our home he started barking. He will be missed. Our condolences and love to all his family.

Tom and Mary Ann Fuchs