Phillip Louis Curtis died May 19. He was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, to Loren W. F. and Maureen E. (née McGough) Curtis.
A U.S. Navy veteran and Lawrence Technological University graduate, he worked 42 years for Detroit Edison, primarily at Monroe Power Plant.
Preceding him in death are his brothers Joseph L. (Carol) Curtis and Patrick L. (Donna) Curtis.
Surviving are his wife Christine (née Baranski) Curtis, his children Michael F. Curtis, Donald P. Curtis, Mary K. (Christopher) Kania, and Loren J. Curtis, his granddaughters Lily C. Curtis and Amelia C. Curtis and his brothers, Michael A. (Sue) Curtis and Terrence R. (Barbara) Curtis.
Arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. Details at bedfordfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 24, 2020.