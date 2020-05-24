Phillip Louis Curtis
1940 - 2020
Phillip Louis Curtis died May 19. He was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, to Loren W. F. and Maureen E. (née McGough) Curtis.
A U.S. Navy veteran and Lawrence Technological University graduate, he worked 42 years for Detroit Edison, primarily at Monroe Power Plant.
Preceding him in death are his brothers Joseph L. (Carol) Curtis and Patrick L. (Donna) Curtis.
Surviving are his wife Christine (née Baranski) Curtis, his children Michael F. Curtis, Donald P. Curtis, Mary K. (Christopher) Kania, and Loren J. Curtis, his granddaughters Lily C. Curtis and Amelia C. Curtis and his brothers, Michael A. (Sue) Curtis and Terrence R. (Barbara) Curtis.
Arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.

Published in Monroe News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Visitation
MAY
30
Lying in State
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Lying in State
MAY
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
May 23, 2020
Our fun times with Phil go way, way back and we will always remember him as a very good friend. While we moved out of Michigan in the early '70's, we were always in touch with Chris and Phil with visits both to and from them and their family, and a few fun gambling trips to Las Vegas, Black Hawk and Clear Creek County in Colorado, and a night in Toledo. What a great sense of humor he had-- when I once mentioned a dogwood tree in front of our home he started barking. He will be missed. Our condolences and love to all his family.
Tom and Mary Ann Fuchs
