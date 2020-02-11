|
Phillip Stephen Uckele was born on November 28, 1944, in Monroe. He was the son of the late Wayne and Isabella (Raymond) Uckele.
Philip was employed by the Conrail Railroad for twenty-nine years working as a Brakeman. He moved to Niota, Tennessee, in 2004. Philip never let the grass grow under his feet and in fact after retirement he often commented that he didn't know how he ever had had time to work.
Very gifted with his hands, Phillip, was a talented woodworker; making rocking chairs and picnic tables. He also enjoyed model trains and painstakingly built elaborate displays complete with mountains and scenery. His award winning "T-Bucket" car was another labor of love netting several trophies from contests it entered. Philip and son Chris also spent countless hours enjoying radio-controlled cars, boats, and airplanes.
Phillip appreciated staying up with current events and he constantly had CNN on to keep him in the know. However, recently when given the choice he bypassed his beloved CNN for the State of the Union address. Philip was also an avid football fan. When CNN wasn't on ESPN was. Jim Harbaugh and Tom Brady, whose career he closely followed, were two of his favorite personalities. In fact, football was such a mainstay that all snacks and food were prepared on Saturday to avoid any interruptions and likewise no phone calls would be taken after noon on Sunday's.
Finally, Phillip had a special place in his life for his four-legged companions. He shared his home with a beagle named Sam and a Yorkie named Ellie.
Phillip Stephen Uckele, age 75, of Niota, Tennessee, formerly of Monroe, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Friday; February 7, 2020, at Woodvillage in Sweetwater, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by sister: Gwen Lapointe; brother-in-law: Gilbert Lapointe; and sister-in-law: Darlene Uckele.
To cherish his memory he leaves a son: Chris (Rebecca) Uckele of Lambertville; brother: Wayne "Sonny" Uckele, II; five grandchildren: Christopher (Ashlyn) Uckele, Brandon (Amanda) Uckele, Kahla (Daniel) Nastoski, Kody Cloyne, and Kaiden Cloyne; and two great grandchildren: Dakota and Hanley.
Friends may gather from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, Erie; 9156 Summit Street (734) 317-7199. A brief service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with procession to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 11, 2020