Phylis J. Chandler, 90, formerly of Luna Pier peacefully passed away January 11th at Monroe Promedica Skilled Nursing in Monroe. Born January 7, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, Phylis was the daughter of late Albert R. and Margaret (Engel) Chandler.
Those who knew Phylis knew her loving heart and stubborn, feisty personality. In 1970, she started working as a cook for Erie Mason Schools, later retiring after 25 years in 1995. Phylis thought of the kids at school like her own children. It was a joy to her to feed the kids and see them every day. With her love for cooking her only grandson, Mike will tell you she was the best cook. Growing up Mike would walk downstairs to gram's apartment for some of her home cooked food, usually playing a prank or two on her while he was there. Phylis had a great love for animals and would talk of how she loved going to her aunt May's farm to stay during the summers growing up. She also enjoyed going to dinner with her friends, word search puzzles, dancing and music.
In addition to her parents, Phylis was preceded in death by her son
Michael R. Chandler, brothers Bob Engel and Ace Chandler, and a nephew Albert Chandler
Phylis leaves behind her grandson Mike (Nicole) Chandler of Ida, great-grandson Hunter, daughter-in-law Vicky Chandler of Bowling Green, a sister Betty Mitchel of Perrysburg and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Cremation has already taken place. Family will receive guests at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio, at the Chapel of Peace from 10:30 a.m. Saturday until memorial service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor Toni Snyder, with gravesite service following.
The family would like to thank the staff at Monroe Skilled Nursing and Promedica Monroe Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Phylis in her final days. A special thank you goes to Sylvia, Charles aka "Chuck", and Beth.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Promedica Monroe Hospice.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 16, 2020