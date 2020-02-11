Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Ida, MI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Ida, MI
Phyllis Hoffman


1929 - 2020
Phyllis Hoffman Obituary
Phyllis Gladys Hoffman (Revard), 90 years, of Howell, MI, formerly of Dundee, MI, died Saturday February 8, 2020, in her residence under the care of St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday February 14, 2020, from 2-8PM. She will lie-in-state at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI, on Saturday February 15, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. Pastor Tedd Kerr III and Pastor Gaalen Grulke of Heart of the Shepherd Lutheran Church, Howell, MI, will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.

Born May 2, 1929, in Carleton, MI, Phyllis was the daughter of Fred and Matilda (Vagt) Revard. She married Clinton Hoffman on May 15, 1949, in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI. Clinton died on July 7, 1989. She was a loving wife mother and homemaker. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI, the Altar Guild, Sunday School Teacher, Ladies Aid and Bible Study. She loved gardening, canning, traveling and her family.

Survivors include: her son, Jeffrey (Rita) Hoffman; grandchildren, Scott Edward Hoffman, Sarah Marie Hoffman; great-grandchild, Megan and sisters, Marian Butcher, Alice Cox and Jane Geierman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Fred, Earl, Carl, Clarence, Russell, Geraldine, Mickey, Helen and Catherine.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Heart of the Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Heart of the Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
