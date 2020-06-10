Phyllis M. Nichols, 85 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Promedica Total Rehab Monroe, MI.
Phyllis worked for many years at Magnum Electric later retiring from Stanly Machining. She returned to work after retirement to Noah's Ark Daycare in Toledo, Ohio. After retiring Phyllis lived a full life of church, bible study, and spending time family and friends.
The daughter of Edmond and Margaret (Yarger) Niswender, she was born on April 2, 1935.
She was a graduate of Monroe High School, Monroe, MI. On October 23, 1954, she married George E. Nichols. He preceded her in death May, 13 2007.
Phyllis and her husband, George, were lifetime members of the Blackhawk Motorcycle Club. They enjoyed many travels across the country on their bike and other events with their loving club members. Phyllis also had a great love for God and her church, Monroe Missionary Baptist. Phyllis spent many days attending her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's numerous events of sports, dance, school functions and had a love for all the holiday's spent with family. Phyllis was also a great friend to many always showing up for social gatherings.
She is survived by Brothers, Ivan Niswender (Phyllis), Arden Niswender (Sheryl); Sister, Audrey Otto; Daughter, Lori VanDyke (Randy Meyers); Son, Scott Nichols (Jodi); Son-In-Law, Charles VanDyke, (Barb); Daughter-In-Law, Cindy Nichols; Grandsons, Jacob VanDyke, Tyler Nichols; Granddaughter, Megan VanDyke; Great Grandsons, Brandon Tyler, Jaden VanDyke, Carter VanDyke, Avery VanDyke, Gabriel Guilliam; Great Granddaughters, Emily Guilliam, Kylie Tyler, Isabelle Guilliam, Ava VanDyke, Kinsley Nichols.
Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Avenue Temperance, MI. Burial will follow in Erie Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bedfordfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 10, 2020.