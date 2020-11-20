1/1
Phyllis Marie (Walters) Babeaux
1954 - 2020
Phylllis Marie Babeaux (Walters), 66 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Sunday November 15, 2020, in St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti, MI. All services are private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Born April 14, 1954, in Toledo, OH. Phyllis was the daughter of Russel and Lola (Bowman) Walters. She was a 1972 Ida High School Graduate. She married Bernard Babeaux on December 20, 1974, in Hillsdale, MI. She worked for Quality Control for Federal Mogul, Milan, MI, and worked at Kitchen Design Plus, Toledo, OH. She loved camping with her grandchildren, cooking, baking, riding around the family farm and her pets, Tiny and Duke.
Survivors include: her husband, Bernard; children, Shawn (Sheri) Babeaux, Carrie (Bryan) Koraleski; sisters, Shirley (Charles) Howe, Roxanne (Steve) Lemaster, Kimberly Walters, Elva (Mike) Paul and grandchildren, Owen, Payton, Kase and Hannah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russel and Lola.
Memorial contributions for Mrs. Babeaux can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To send condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
