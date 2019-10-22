Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel

Phyllis W. Duliban


1941 - 2019
Phyllis W. Duliban Obituary
Phyllis W. Duliban, age 78, of Carleton, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan.

Born on April 28, 1941, in Trenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of John and Gertrude (Baker) Harwood. On January 10, 1959, she married Edward Duliban in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carleton, Mi.

She was employed with Airport Community Schools as the first Teachers Aide in the district until retiring in 1984.

Phyllis a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, everything she did was for and all about her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Teresa L. Duliban, brother Courtland Harwood, sisters Delores Haines and Myra Shaffer and daughter-in-law Tracy Duliban.

She is survived by her daughter Laurie (Richard) Stritt; son Mark Duliban; brother Wendall (Virginia) Harwood; grandchildren Christopher (Magali) Stritt, Kyle (Alyssa) Stritt, Dane (Amber Rafko) Stritt, Brendan Stritt, Sarah Nicole (Joel) Phillips, Mark (Ashleigh) Duliban and Ross (Cora Doom) Duliban; great-grandchildren Mark, Kayleigh, Olivia, Liam and Reegan.

Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Bobcean Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Randy Scott will officiate the service. Celebration of her life dinner following the service

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the family.

Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
