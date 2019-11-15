|
Priscella Ann (Steinman) Pfund, age 73, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in her home.
Born in Monroe, Priscella was the daughter of Walter and Eudora Steinman. She married the love of her life, Ronald Pfund, on July 25, 1964. She loved her cats and enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels in her yard, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Priscella leaves to cherish her memory, Ronald, her husband of the past 55 years; children: Christopher Pfund of Monroe and Sandra Monday of Monroe; grandchildren: Samantha Pfund of Saline, Kraig Pfund of Burbank, California and Jacob Monday of Monroe; as well as a sister Gloria Vanbelle of Monroe. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Leo Steinman and Eugene Steinman; a brother-in-law Raymond Pfund; and a nephew Leo Steinman Jr.
In accordance with Priscella's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Home.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 15, 2019