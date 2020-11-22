1/1
Priscilla Newell Potter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla Newell Potter of Charlotte, MI, was called home to Heaven on November 18, 2020, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing. She was born August 23, 1931, in Hudson Michigan, to Marshall and Mygleetus (Newell) Goodrich, graduated from Hudson HS and attended Adrian College where she played basketball. On September 30, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Potter, at First Methodist Church of Hudson, and they were married for 67 years until his death, in 2017. Their wedding fell on the day of the Michigan-Michigan State football game, and she remembered their guests going outside to check the score. Their 4 children all attended those schools - Julie (U of M) and Bill, Linda and Michael (MSU).
They raised their family in Monroe, and both were employed by Monroe Public Schools, and were long time members of St Paul's United Methodist Church of Monroe.
Richard and Priscilla were huge sports fans their entire lives, playing golf for years. Priscilla played softball and tennis until she was 50 years old. Her family was the most important part of her life, enjoying vacations, camping with the grandchildren, family reunions, hundreds of meals around the dining room table, and friendly poker games. Her family will most remember her love of laughter.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael, brother, Richard Goodrich and sister, Nancy Fellows.
She leaves behind her children, Julie (Jim) Keenan, William Potter (Barb Bialko) and Linda (Jon) Dickinson; 7 grandchildren, Melissa Hooper, Sarah Skrobosinski (Jim), Jeffrey Keenan (Kristen), Marcia French (Marty), Scott Matwiejczyk (Melanie), Nathaniel Potter, and Emily Potter, and 13 great-grandchildren; Jackson Hooper, Preston Hooper, Charlotte Hooper, Elizabeth Skrobosinski, Addison Keenan, Evelyn Keenan, Greyson Keenan, Ethan Miars, Lola Miars, Weston Miars, Mason Miars, Madison Matwiejczyk  and Garrett Matwiejczyk, and her sisters, Sally Goodrich and Lois (Dick) Sayre, and sister-in-law Betty Lou Potter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid concerns, a memorial service will be planned for the future.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Pricilla's honor to First Baptist Church, 1110 S. Cochran Ave., Charlotte, MI 48813 or Michigan Abolitionist Project P.O. Box 180603, Utica, MI 48318.
To view Priscilla's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-green-kilgo.com.
The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, Charlotte.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home - Charlotte
206 W. Lawrence Ave.
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-3160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home - Charlotte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved