Priscilla Newell Potter of Charlotte, MI, was called home to Heaven on November 18, 2020, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing. She was born August 23, 1931, in Hudson Michigan, to Marshall and Mygleetus (Newell) Goodrich, graduated from Hudson HS and attended Adrian College where she played basketball. On September 30, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Potter, at First Methodist Church of Hudson, and they were married for 67 years until his death, in 2017. Their wedding fell on the day of the Michigan-Michigan State football game, and she remembered their guests going outside to check the score. Their 4 children all attended those schools - Julie (U of M) and Bill, Linda and Michael (MSU).
They raised their family in Monroe, and both were employed by Monroe Public Schools, and were long time members of St Paul's United Methodist Church of Monroe.
Richard and Priscilla were huge sports fans their entire lives, playing golf for years. Priscilla played softball and tennis until she was 50 years old. Her family was the most important part of her life, enjoying vacations, camping with the grandchildren, family reunions, hundreds of meals around the dining room table, and friendly poker games. Her family will most remember her love of laughter.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael, brother, Richard Goodrich and sister, Nancy Fellows.
She leaves behind her children, Julie (Jim) Keenan, William Potter (Barb Bialko) and Linda (Jon) Dickinson; 7 grandchildren, Melissa Hooper, Sarah Skrobosinski (Jim), Jeffrey Keenan (Kristen), Marcia French (Marty), Scott Matwiejczyk (Melanie), Nathaniel Potter, and Emily Potter, and 13 great-grandchildren; Jackson Hooper, Preston Hooper, Charlotte Hooper, Elizabeth Skrobosinski, Addison Keenan, Evelyn Keenan, Greyson Keenan, Ethan Miars, Lola Miars, Weston Miars, Mason Miars, Madison Matwiejczyk and Garrett Matwiejczyk, and her sisters, Sally Goodrich and Lois (Dick) Sayre, and sister-in-law Betty Lou Potter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid concerns, a memorial service will be planned for the future.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Pricilla's honor to First Baptist Church, 1110 S. Cochran Ave., Charlotte, MI 48813 or Michigan Abolitionist Project P.O. Box 180603, Utica, MI 48318.
The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, Charlotte.