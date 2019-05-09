|
Prudence Ann Romine Sheldon was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 8, 1936 and was deceased May 4, 2019, at Otterbein Senior Life retirement community where she had resided for 10 years.
She was the second child of parents Elvin and Alice Romine.
She was raised in a rural area near Monroe, Michigan, where she attended a one-room school until 7th grade. She was active in 4H as a girl, developing a strong interest and aptitude in sewing.
She graduated from Ida Agricultural High School in 1954, at the top of her class. She attended Michigan State University, studying Home Economics Education and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 1958.
Her teaching career started at Airport Community High School beginning in the fall of '58-1964.
She married her high school sweetheart James Sheldon in 1959. They remained married until her passing, just shy of their 60th anniversary.
Prudy was active in the United Methodist Church, a member of the First UMC in Monroe, participating in programs and missions of the church. For many years she held leadership positions in United Methodist Women.
In the mid 1970s, she was a leader of Project Transition, a pilot program designed to ease the reintroduction of persons suffering from mental illness back into everyday life.
She also served as a leader of the Monroe, MI chapter of Church Women United. She served by singing in the church choir for decades and was a devoted Sunday School teacher for a generation of Kindergarten children.
Family and friends will remember Prudy as a gracious hostess, caring friend and one who cared deeply for her family.
Using her skills in teaching and sewing, she was employed at JoAnn Fabrics, and as a substitute teacher in Monroe, MI, Fremont, OH and Naperville, IL during the 70s-90s, retiring from teaching in 1997.
With her husband, she relocated to the Otterbein Senior Life retirement community near Lebanon, Ohio in 2008.
She is survived by her husband, James Sheldon, children Susan Loughner (Al) and Tim Sheldon (Joan Bryan), grandchildren Allison and Emily Loughner, and Kelsey and Drew Sheldon, and brother Reed Romine.
A memorial service will be held at Otterbein-Lebanon United Methodist Church in August. Memorials may be made to the church at 585 N. State Route 741, Lebanon, OH 45036.
Arrangements Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home of Lebanon, Ohio.
Published in Monroe News on May 9, 2019