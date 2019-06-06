|
Quentin J. Westrick, age 95, of Saline, Michigan, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. He was born July 19, 1923, in Milan, Michigan to Harry and Rebah (Miller) Westrick. He married Dorcas Lentz, and she preceded him in death on March 2, 1995.
Quentin grew up in Saline, but moved to Milan when he was in 9th grade and was a 1941 graduate of Milan High School. After marrying Dorcas on September 4, 1943, in Whittaker, Michigan, he went on to serve our country with the Navy in World War II, serving from December 1943 to January 1946. While serving in the Asia-Pacific, he was a torpedo man's mate in aviation and earned the Victory Metal. Quentin worked for the University of Michigan Hospital for 36 years as an engineer/inventor for the radiology department; inventing different tools and instruments that they still use today. He was an active member at Brecon Village, and enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre. Quentin also liked to snowbird in Florida. He was a member of the American Legion. He loved the Blue Angles and was a member of the Yankee Air Force.
Survivors include his children, Thomas D. (Peggy), the late Robert (Rosemary) and James (Judy); grandchildren, Mindy (Ryan) LaRocca, Tom M. (Johnna) Westrick, Kelsey (Jorge) Tingley, Jeremy (Aileen) Westrick, Jodi Westrick, James "Chip" (Stephanie) Westrick, Katherine (Ben) Mihora, and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Wayne and sister Betty.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 11:00am until time of funeral service at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Marble Park Cemetery with Military Honors under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Honor Guard. A memorial service will be held on June 8, 2019, at 10:00am at the Brecon Village Auditorium, 200 Brecon Drive, Saline, Michigan.
Published in Monroe News on June 6, 2019