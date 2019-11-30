|
|
Quincy Thompson, age 87, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on November 26, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the late Joanna Thompson. Loving father of Barbara (William) Hober, Wanda (Steve) McCann, Billy (Laura) Thompson, James (Michele) Thompson, Bonnie (Ronnie) Mackey and Dorothy (Douglas) Bachman. Dearest grandfather of 22, great grandfather of 44 and great-great grandfather of 9. He is also survived by his brother James Thompson.
Quincy was a minister at the Monroe County Jail and was very active in his church.
He was preceded in death by his son Lonnie Thompson, parents Walter and Malinda Thompson and several siblings. Service is Sunday, 6:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. His cremation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
www.mimemorial.com
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 30, 2019