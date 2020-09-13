1/1
Racheal Janette Friar
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Racheal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Racheal J. Friar, age 91, of Newport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born July 14, 1929, in Harlan, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Arlene Simpson. Racheal moved to Michigan as a child where she would set her roots and raise a family. She attended Monroe Public Schools and made her living of more than 37 years as a cook for the former Bimar Resturant, now known as the Fifth Wheel. In 1987, Racheal married James "Jim" Friar, who sadly passed away on November 5, 2018.
Racheal loved to spend time with her family. In her younger years, she enjoyed vacations to Northern Michigan and spending two weeks a year back home with her family in Kentucky. She loved camping.
Jim and Racheal would often travel to Florida in their camper eventually residing there for several years before returning home to Newport. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends and baking.
To cherish her memory she leaves a son, Donald (Gail) Middleton of Monroe, MI; a daughter, Dorothea Middleton of Monroe, MI; a stepson, Thomas (Georgia) Friar of Newport, MI; three stepdaughters, Julie Veres of Carleton, MI, Linda (Don) Carr of Florida and Marlene Vermitt of Georgia; three brothers, Roy, Robert, and Jay Simpson; a sister, Bonnie Stevens; twenty three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Racheal is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, James; a daughter, JoAnn Rimel; a stepdaughter, Darlene Keck; two stepsons, James and Daniel Friar; a brother, Raymond Simpson, and two sisters, Hazel Adkins and Margaret Shelton.
Family and friends may visit from 2 until 8 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. A private funeral service will take place at Rupp on Wednesday, September 16, with Rev, Larry Detruf officiating. Racheal will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, MI.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved