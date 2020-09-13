Racheal J. Friar, age 91, of Newport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born July 14, 1929, in Harlan, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Arlene Simpson. Racheal moved to Michigan as a child where she would set her roots and raise a family. She attended Monroe Public Schools and made her living of more than 37 years as a cook for the former Bimar Resturant, now known as the Fifth Wheel. In 1987, Racheal married James "Jim" Friar, who sadly passed away on November 5, 2018.
Racheal loved to spend time with her family. In her younger years, she enjoyed vacations to Northern Michigan and spending two weeks a year back home with her family in Kentucky. She loved camping.
Jim and Racheal would often travel to Florida in their camper eventually residing there for several years before returning home to Newport. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends and baking.
To cherish her memory she leaves a son, Donald (Gail) Middleton of Monroe, MI; a daughter, Dorothea Middleton of Monroe, MI; a stepson, Thomas (Georgia) Friar of Newport, MI; three stepdaughters, Julie Veres of Carleton, MI, Linda (Don) Carr of Florida and Marlene Vermitt of Georgia; three brothers, Roy, Robert, and Jay Simpson; a sister, Bonnie Stevens; twenty three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Racheal is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, James; a daughter, JoAnn Rimel; a stepdaughter, Darlene Keck; two stepsons, James and Daniel Friar; a brother, Raymond Simpson, and two sisters, Hazel Adkins and Margaret Shelton.
Family and friends may visit from 2 until 8 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. A private funeral service will take place at Rupp on Wednesday, September 16, with Rev, Larry Detruf officiating. Racheal will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, MI.
