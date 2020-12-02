Rachel Ray Nagy (Millhouse), 91 years, of Petersburg, MI, died Sunday November 29, 2020, in her residence under the care of Arbor Hospice. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services and burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI, are private.
Born December 3, 1928, in Shippensburg, PA, Rachel was the daughter of George and Kathryn (Highland) Millhouse. She married Carl Nagy II on December 28, 1946, in Monroe, MI. Carl died January 9, 1998.
Rachel worked as a Nurses Aid for the Evangelical Home in Saline, MI, for over 20 years and previously worked for the Mother House in Monroe, MI. She was a Lynn C. Weeman Post 514 Ladies Auxiliary Member who baked and sold Christmas cookies for over 35 years, baking about 50 dozen a year. She loved playing bingo, gambling, cards, crocheting and shopping at Walmart.
Survivors include her children, Carl (Chris) Nagy III, Emma Specht, Kathryn Nagy; grandchildren, Jenny (Rob) Paxton, Barb (Tracie) Brooks, Kim (Eli) Rodrigues, Wayne (Crystal) Brooks; 5 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Carol Brooks and 17 siblings.
Memorial contributions for Mrs. Nagy can be made to the family.
