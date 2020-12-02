1/1
Rachel Ray "Millhouse" Nagy
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Ray Nagy (Millhouse), 91 years, of Petersburg, MI, died Sunday November 29, 2020, in her residence under the care of Arbor Hospice. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services and burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI, are private.
Born December 3, 1928, in Shippensburg, PA, Rachel was the daughter of George and Kathryn (Highland) Millhouse. She married Carl Nagy II on December 28, 1946, in Monroe, MI. Carl died January 9, 1998.
Rachel worked as a Nurses Aid for the Evangelical Home in Saline, MI, for over 20 years and previously worked for the Mother House in Monroe, MI. She was a Lynn C. Weeman Post 514 Ladies Auxiliary Member who baked and sold Christmas cookies for over 35 years, baking about 50 dozen a year. She loved playing bingo, gambling, cards, crocheting and shopping at Walmart.
Survivors include her children, Carl (Chris) Nagy III, Emma Specht, Kathryn Nagy; grandchildren, Jenny (Rob) Paxton, Barb (Tracie) Brooks, Kim (Eli) Rodrigues, Wayne (Crystal) Brooks; 5 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Carol Brooks and 17 siblings.
Memorial contributions for Mrs. Nagy can be made to the family.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Our love and sympathy in the loss of “Aunt Millie”. Holding many wonderful and fun memories of up north trips to spending time in the summers and learning to sew and driving her car. May you hold your special memories very tight as she will always be with all of us. Rest In Peace and Happy Heavenly Birthday! Celebrate with all our loved ones! Love, Debbie, Terry & family
Debbie Wahl
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved